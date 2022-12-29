Home » News » Movies » Mrunal Thakur Steals a Million Hearts In Semi-Ethnic Ensemble; Check It Out

Mrunal was seen in a brocade work mustard jacket with royal blue pants.

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 14:29 IST

Hyderabad, India

Mrunal Thakur’s steal-worthy wardrobe gives major fashion goals to her fans. The actress’ style sense is impeccable, whether she’s dressed in an ethnic outfit, street-style fashion, or for the red carpet. She recently stole our hearts with her drool-worthy look. Mrunal was seen in a brocade work mustard jacket with royal blue pants. Keeping everything subtle, she just added a heavy pair of earrings and very light makeup. She also added a few statement rings on her fingers and kept her sleek straightened hair open.

She captioned her post, “On a mini work tour before the year ends! Thank you, Bengaluru." Her followers and fans filled the comments section with love and compliments.

Earlier, the actress impressed her fans in a stunning pastel pantsuit, putting a fresh spin on traditional power dressing. The fashionista wore a lovely lilac pantsuit that she paired with a white shirt and a pastel satin tie.

Mrunal wore white pointed heels, matching her shirt. She accessorised simply but stylishly, with stud earrings and statement rings. Mrunal’s well-defined eyes, glossy lips and well-contoured cheeks complemented her boss-lady look, which she complemented with soft natural curls.

It was not the first time Mrunal aced a pantsuit look. She looked stunning in a festive pantsuit for Marks & Spencer’s Fusion Collection at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. Her ensemble included a three-quarter sleeved blazer, three-quarter length pants in brocade weaves, and a rust-colour palette. She wore it with an orange inner and accessorised with a layered necklace and metallic strappy heels. She went for dewy metallic makeup, kohled eyes, and glossy lips.

first published: December 29, 2022, 14:29 IST
