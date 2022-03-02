Home » News » Movies » Mrunal Thakur Takes a Break in Sri Lanka in Between Shoot Schedules of Film with Dulquer Salman

Mrunal Thakur has been on a vacation with sister Lochan in Sri Lanka.
Mrunal Thakur and her sister Lochan have been on vacation to Sri Lanka, sharing photos of their chill moments from the scenic country.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 02, 2022, 22:49 IST

Mrunal Thakur is enjoying a much-deserved break in between shoot schedules for her next with Dulquer Salman. Mrunal and her hair and make-up stylist younger sister Lochan Thakur are on a vacation in Sri Lanka. After the success of her recent movies, the actress and her sister have taken a break, amidst Mrunal’s packed shoot schedules. The Thakur sisters have decided to unwind from their busy schedules and indulge in a much-needed vacation.

The actress was seen sharing several moments from their trip to the scenic country. Mrunal shared many of her moments on Instagram stories. Fans of the actor have been admiring the photographs the sisters have been sharing on their social media.

Actress Mrunal Thakur in Sri Lanka with her sister Lochan.

Mrunal said, “I have had the busiest year with such a tightly packed schedule throughout and both of us (Lochan and I) had been planning a trip for a very long time now, but it unfortunately never materialized. That’s when I figured that I’d have to squeeze in a small trip in between my work schedules as it was long overdue and I needed a break desperately."

Mrunal Thakur and her sister Lochan took a break and went on a vacation to Sri Lanka recently.

Mrunal Thakur shared several photos on social media from her trip to Sri Lanka.

“This trip, however, was quite impromptu as none of us planned for it to happen the way it did in terms of the timeline, and that is exactly how I feel that trips should be, because I like trips that don’t have an itinerary. I believe trips should be smooth and easy-going. Do what you want to do at that moment," Mrunal added.

On the work front, Mrunal will next be seen in the much awaited sports drama, ‘Jersey’ co-starring Shahid Kapoor, slated for a release on 14th April.

first published: March 02, 2022, 19:10 IST