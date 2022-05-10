Mrunal Thakur Wanted To ‘Wipe Off’ Her Image as TV Actress To Step Into Bollywood

In the last ten years, actress Mrunal Thakur has come a long way. From debuting as a television actress to starring in movies like Toofan, Super 30 and most recently Jersey. The 29-year-old actress had to face many ups and downs to reach this milestone in her career. In a recent interview, Mrunal revealed that there were times when she thought about quitting her acting career.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mrunal recalled her days as a struggling actress and said that although she had confidence in herself, there was a time when she felt it was not working out. Mrunal, who debuted with television serials Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya, said that she was thinking of how to “wipe off" the image of a television actor.

“It had become a stereotype. Logon ke dimaag mein ban jaata hai, (it sets into the public’s mindset) along with a lot of walls she can’t do this because she did that, she shouldn’t do this because she is doing that,” Mrunal added, saying for a television actress, people have all sorts of permutations and combinations of assumptions, which she finds very “disheartening"at times.

Mrunal who starred in the 2021 Netflix film Dhamaka opposite Kartik Aaryan also added that her initial plan was to become a journalist. “I was pursuing a Bachelor of Mass Media. But my first and only love was the camera," she told Hindustan Times.

Mrunal’s major turning point in her acting career came in 2018 when she starred in Love Sonia. Talking about her debut film, the actress told the national daily, “I needed to be seen in a character where it’s not someone wearing kilos of makeup to look pretty." For Mrunal, Love Sonia gave her the opportunity to showcase her acting skills sans the focus on beauty and appearance alone. Working in the Tabrez Noorani directorial that also starred Richa Chaddha, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore among others, Mrunal said that it was “amazing to work with an international crew." Mrunal describes Love Sonia as her ticket to Bollywood.

Mrunal&’s next film is South Indian multilingual project Sita Ramam which also stars Dulquer Salman and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie also marks Mrunal&’s debut in the South Indian cinema.

