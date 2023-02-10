Akshay Kumar-starrer Selfiee will have a grand theatrical release on February 24 of this year. Recently, the makers released the new song Kudiyee Ni Teri, which created a stir on the Internet. Now, the glamorous avatar of actress Mrunal Thakur is making a huge noise on social media.

In the recently released song, the actress can be seen donning multiple avatars. The actress steams up the Internet with her sensual pictures and we cannot deny it! Mrunal has once again proven that she is incomparable.

While in some photos, the actress can be seen wearing a criss-cross black dress, which gives her a trendy edge, in others, she is seen in a body-hugging pink dress, making her look phenomenal. Her glamorous avatar started trending on social media just a few minutes after the song was released.

Check out the video here

Soon after the song became an instant hit among the audience, several fans rushed to the comment section to praise Mrunal and Akshay’s looks and chemistry. One social media user wrote, “Mrunal Thakur killed it". Another user commented, “No words to say how much I loved this song". One user also wrote, “Mrunal is so classy and Akii sir is on fire". Fans have also called the pair of Akshay-Mrunal a super hit.

The song is sung by The PropheC and Zahrah S Khan. The music is composed by famous music composer Tanishk Bagji. In the film, Mrunal Thakur will be seen in a cameo role. Besides them, the film also features Diana Panty, Nushrat Bharucha, and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles.

The film is co-produced by Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape of Good Films

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Sita Ramam. The film was a huge hit at the box office. Meanwhile, she has a few projects in the pipeline including Gumraah, Aankh Micholi, Pippa, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Suriya 42. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu.

