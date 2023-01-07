Mrunmayee Deshpande's Quirky Post Gives A Glimpse Of Her Life In Her New Home

Popular Marathi actress Mrunmayee Deshpande recently shifted to Mahabaleshwar. She is living amid nature with her family. She often posts her pictures and videos on social media, giving a glimpse of her life in Mahabaleshwar to her fans. The actress has shared a new post on Instagram, which has taken the internet by storm.

Mrunmayee Deshpande unveiled a photo of her house where she can be seen standing with a broom in her hand, alongside a friend. They both can be seen laughing, as they hold what seems like a fortress made from mattresses. She captioned it, “A way for the mouse to get out safely… along with soldiers deployed to prevent him from wandering here and there! Such is the life of Mahabaleshwar!".

Fabs flocked to the comment section to express their admiration for Mrunmayee Deshpande.

Not so long ago, she uploaded a photo of her new house in Mahabaleshwar. While sharing the post on social media, Mrunmayee Deshpande captioned it, “Dream in progress! What does it take to live? A happy place of 10×20 and the hand of the one with whom we want to fulfil our dreams… We have been struggling for 2 years but now the dream behind our closed eyes is visible in front of our eyes… There is still a long way to go but, one step at a time!"

Besides this, Mrunmayee Deshpande uploads funny videos with her sister Gautami Deshpande. The videos of the sisters are loved by the fans and are a hit on the Internet.

Mrunmayee is known for Mann Fakira, Agnihotra, Fatteshikast and Anuraag. She made her acting debut with the Bollywood film Humne Jeena Seekh Liya. She made her directorial and writing debut with the Marathi film Mann Fakiraa. Mrunmayee Deshpande has also delivered phenomenal performances in movies such as Katyar Kaljat Ghusli, Nut Samrat and Slambook.

