MS Dhoni To Produce Nayanthara-led Kollywood Film? CSK Captain's Production Issues Clarification

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni’s production house Dhoni Entertainment has denied reports claiming that the cricketer is venturing into Kollywood. Reports recently did the rounds claiming that Dhoni was producing a film in Tamil and that Nayanthara has been roped in to play the lead. It was claimed that the announcement would be made once the Indian Premier League (IPL) ends.

It was also claimed that a man named Sanjay who is allegedly associated with Rajinikanth will be handling this project. However, Dhoni’s production house has denied these claims. In a statement, reported by the Times of India, the production house said that no such project is taking place and that they do not know of a man named Sanjay.

“Dhoni entertainment is currently not working with anyone named Sanjay. We deny such hiring of any person and we request everyone to be cautioned of these fraud claims. However, our team is currently working on various exciting projects that we will be shortly sharing with you all. Stay tuned and watch this space for more," the statement read.

Earlier this year, the former India captain revealed the first look of his graphic novel ‘Atharva.’ The web series is based on the work of writer Ramesh Thamilmani. Touted to be a mythological sci-fi web series, it is backed by Dhoni Entertainment. In a video shared by Dhoni’s official handle, he can be seen fighting a demon-like army with him being in the lead. This project was announced in 2020 as “an adaptation of an unpublished book by a debutant author". Sakshi, MS Dhoni’s wife who is also the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment, has called it a ‘thrilling series.’

While Dhoni has retired from international cricket in 2020, he continues to be a part of the IPL. The ace cricketer has been busy this summer playing for the team at the IPL 2022.

