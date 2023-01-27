Home » News » Movies » MS Dhoni Turns Film Producer, Announces 1st Tamil Film With Harish Kalyan And Ivana

MS Dhoni Turns Film Producer, Announces 1st Tamil Film With Harish Kalyan And Ivana

Team LGM- Let's Get Married shared a motion poster that reveals an exciting road trip, beach and adventure. Let’s Get Married is touted as a small budget project starring Ivana, Yogi Babu, Harish Kalyan and Atharva author Ramesh Thamilmani.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 13:44 IST

Chennai, India

The cricketer has now turned producer and announced the cast and crew on January 27 at noon.
The cricketer has now turned producer and announced the cast and crew on January 27 at noon.

Former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, after playing an immensely successful inning in cricket, is heading towards to film production. The cricketer has announced his first Tamil film, LGM- Let’s Get Married. This has left Dhoni’s fans elated as they wished him the best for his new Tamil venture. The cricketer has now turned producer and announced the cast and crew on January 27 at noon.

Sharing the information on Twitter, his production company wrote, “We’re super excited to share, Dhoni Entertainment’s first production titled #LGM - #LetsGetMarried! Title look motion poster out now! @msdhoni@SaakshiSRawat@iamharishkalyan@i__ivana_@HasijaVikas@Ramesharchi@o_viswajith @PradeepERagav."

Advertisement

While sharing the update, MS Dhoni’s team also released an animated motion poster of Let’s Get Married. The poster opens with a caravan on a forested road which gives us a sneak peek at the cast of the film. A road trip, beach and adventure are what the motion poster reveals. It shows the list of the Let’s Get Married cast which includes Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadia and Yogi Babu. It seems that MSD’s debut film will also be humorous with the presence of Yogi Babu.

RELATED NEWS

The venture is a small-budget film. It is expected that Ramesh Thamilmani, a debutant director, will also start his cine career with Dhoni’s first film. Ramesh Thamilmani is the author of the graphic novel Atharva- The Origin, which featured MS Dhoni as a protagonist. In October 2022, Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd announced that it would start making movies.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 27, 2023, 13:44 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 13:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Designer Masaba Gupta Ties The Knot With Actor Satyadeep Misra In Intimate Wedding, See Pics

+15PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Shruti Haasan, Gauahar Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About