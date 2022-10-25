MS Dhoni’s Production House Announces Maiden Tamil Venture

It has already been widely reported that former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is venturing into producing south Indian films. His production company, Dhoni Entertainment Limited, run by his wife Sakshi Singh was also announced. Now the latest news is that the production company owned by the cricketing legend is ready for its maiden full-length feature film.

Dhoni Entertainment Limited will bankroll a Tamil film conceptualised by Managing Director Sakshi Singh Dhoni. It is touted to be a family entertainer and will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani of Atharva -The Origin fame. Atharva is a graphic novel authored by Ramesh. The novel, which has lifelike illustrations presents a gripping, racy narrative that features MS Dhoni’s likeness as a mythological superhero. Looks like Ramesh will continue the collaboration with MS Dhoni with the yet-untitled Tamil film.

According to a statement from Dhoni Entertainment, the cricketer and the people of Tamil Nadu have a particularly close bond, and the company hopes to extend this relationship by making its first movie in Tamil. The cast and the remaining crew apart from the director will be announced shortly.

The film will be released in multiple languages, according to Dhoni Entertainment Business Head Vikas Hasija, since their first objective is to connect with Indian audiences throughout the entire nation. The production company is in discussions with several directors and writers of scripts to create captivating content that spans genres.

A short film about cancer awareness called Women’s Day Out was bankrolled by Dhoni Entertainment. Additionally, the production company also made the documentary Roar of the Lion, based on the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, captained by MS Dhoni.

