Ms Marvel: Did Fawad Khan Appear in Episode 4? Desi MCU Fans Think They Spotted Him

Ms Marvel seemingly introduces Fawad Khan into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its fourth episode.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: July 01, 2022, 18:26 IST

Desi Marvel fans have been waiting long to see Fawad Khan make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The Pakistani actor had previously confirmed that he will be seen in Ms Marvel but Marvel Studios has been tight-lipped about his role in the series. However, Ms Marvel episode 4 might have just opened the gateway for his entry into the MCU.

In the fourth episode, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) learned a lot about her roots, especially her great-grandmother Aisha. However, it was the mention of her grandfather ‘Hasan Nana’ that had the desi MCU fandom’s attention. Several fans believed that the man in the photo frame in a scene is Fawad.

Fawad had confirmed his role in Ms Marvel last year. Speaking with Film Companion, Fawad said, “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves)."

Meanwhile, Ms Marvel episode 4 introduced Farhan Akhtar into the MCU. The Indian actor-director played Waleed in the series. The cameo was limited to the episode. However, his character’s unexplained ending has fans speculating that the actor could return for another run in the MCU.

first published: July 01, 2022, 18:26 IST