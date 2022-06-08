Ms Marvel: Farhan Akhtar Makes His MCU Debut, Guides Kamala Khan; See His First Look In New Teaser

After a prolonged wait, Marvel fans in India finally get to see Farhan Akhtar make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The actor, who plays a cameo in Ms Marvel, has been missing from the promotions and even the trailer. However, as the first episode of Ms Marvel dropped, Marvel Studios and Disney+ surprised Indian fans by giving the first look at his character in the series.

The actor appeared in a new teaser of Ms Marvel. While details about his character, Farhan was seen wearing a robe in shades of yellow and red. He sports a full-grown beard and long tresses which are tied back into a pony. In the teaser, he tells Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan: “What you seek is seeking you," as she explores her alter superhero ego.

The teaser featured a few more new scenes from the series, including a couple of action-packed moments. It also gave a new glimpse at a wedding scene that is part of the series.

Farhan’s cameo was long reported. However, it wasn’t until last month that he confirmed that he was making his MCU debut. “Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it," he said, sharing a Deadline report confirming his cameo.

While fans wait to see him in the series, Ms Marvel has opened to positive reviews. The News18.com review of the series pointed out that Ms Marvel packs in the Indian-Pakistan and desi references in general, from Partition stories to Shah Rukh Khan and his films.

“Creator Bisha K. Ali, co-writer Sana Amanat and director duo Adil El-Arbi and Bilall Fallah can be trusted with being authentic with the culture and religion they are representing as the makers’ lived experiences would come in handy," the review added.

