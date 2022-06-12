Ms Marvel Star Iman Vellani Hates DDLJ: 'Shah Rukh Khan Is Not Attractive In That One'

Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani confessed she isn’t a fan of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge aka DDLJ. The actress made the jaw-dropping confession in a recent interview. For the unversed, Iman made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut last week with the series, playing the titular superhero role Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan. The character is said to be a huge Shah Rukh fan.

However, it seems like Iman is not fully on board with Kamala’s Bollywood likings. Speaking with BBC BBC Asian Network, Iman and Rish Shah, who plays Kamran in the series, were asked about their favourite SRK movie. It was then that Iman revealed her thoughts on the DDJL.

“Okay, I hate DDLJ. I shouldn’t say hate, that’s a very strong word. Watch it again, it’s really outdated, and a little sexist. Shah Rukh Khan is not attractive in that one at all. Sorry," she admitted. “Listen, Shah Rukh Khan is attractive on all fronts," Rish jumped in. “Ra.One is our favourite movie," Iman declares, to which Rish adds, “Ra.One is like a Bollywood Iron Man." “I’ve just lost our entire Bollywood viewership," Iman added.

While she revealed her take on Shah Rukh in the interview, she had also spoken about Aamir Khan in another video. Last week, Disney+ Hotstar took to Instagram and shared a video in which she revealed she’s a fan of Aamir Khan. the 19-year-old called him a “phenomenal actor".

For the unversed, Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American superhero. Kamala (Iman Vellani) is an ardent follower of Captain Marvel, and like any other geeky teenager of her age, is concerned about whether she can convince her strict South Asian parents to let her attend an AvengerCon. Kamala is constantly struggling with her parents, and her religious identity and is trying to find her place in the city of New Jersey.

