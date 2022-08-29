MTV VMA 2022: Here’s Why Ariana Grande Skipped The Award Ceremony

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 were held on August 28 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and as always, the event saw who’s who from the industry making an appearance. Among the big nominees of the night have been artists such as Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Drake and more. The hosts for the evening were Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Ariana Grande fans were super excited about her appearance at the award ceremony, however, the 7 Rings singer missed the big award night.

As per a report by Elle, Ariana Grande has been busy filming Wicked in the U.K., and one nomination for Best Metaverse Performance at tonight’s MTV VMAs ceremony understandably wasn’t enough to get the singer on a flight back to the New York City area for the show. The 29-year-old singer shared an update of her whereabouts on her Instagram yesterday, posting photos of herself dressed up in Prada from when she was at an event at London department store Selfridges earlier this week for R.E.M. Beauty.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4i1rirmPgLA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

In her previous interview with Elle.com, Grande opened up about R.E.M. Beauty and her feelings about jumping into the world of beauty amid all the other celebrity lines. “I was nervous about [starting r.e.m.] because I don’t ever want to just jump into something that is popular," she said. “It has to feel super intentional and super fueled by passion. It has to feel super authentic to me. So let’s experiment, let’s dig in, and let’s play with some products. There are so many different versions to tell this makeup story and these formulas are so inspiring. We can bring our own version of this into the beauty space and I’m so excited."

Advertisement

Speaking of the VMAs, Taylor Swift received a trophy for best long-form video for her 10-minute version of All Too Well. The 32-year-old actress-singer was joined by Dylan O’Brien who starred in the music video as she hit the podium for her acceptance speech. Lizzo was also a major winner as she earned video for good for hit About Damn Time.

Bad Bunny was honoured with the Artist of the Year Award live on stage. While Harry Styles picked up album of the year at the annual ceremony, which clashed with his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York. Harry accepted the award virtually.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here