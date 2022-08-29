MTV VMAs 2022: BLACKPINK Sets the Stage on Fire With 'Pink Venom' Act; Lisa Creates History

And it is a wrap for MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2022, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It was a night to remember for K-pop band BLACKPINK as they made their debut at the global event with domination. The girl gang has not only become the first K-pop female band to perform at the VMAs but has also taken home several awards. BLACKPINK’s Lisa won the Best K-pop Award for the year for her song Lalisa.

A video of Lisa accepting the award has been circulating on social media platforms. The video shared by a fan page on Twitter shows an overjoyed Lisa getting a cheer from her team members. The other K-pop bands nominated were BTS for Yet To Come, Itzy for Loco, Seventeen for Hot, Stray Kids with Maniac and Twice for The Feels.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked the team behind her solo debut and produced the VMA-winning song. She expressed gratitude towards her BLINKs fans and called them the ‘most important ones’. Lisa also hailed her girl gang for supporting her and gave a shout-out to Jisoo, Rose and Jennie.

BLACKPINK also won the first award in the new category, Metaverse Performance Of The Year, which has been introduced this year. The K-pop band competed for the award with BTS for Minecraft, Charli XCX for Roblox, Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience for Wave, and Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande for Fortnite and Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience for Roblox.

Even though this year the BTS was not in attendance, it also kept its streak going as it won Best Group Of The Year. BLACKPINK also put the stage on fire with their performance. They also performed their latest release single, Pink Venom at the event.

Meanwhile, the K-pop band has recently celebrated their sixth anniversary and announced its world tour, Born Pink.

