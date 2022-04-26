Much Before RRR, Telugu Film Karthavyam Left an Imprint on Tamil Audience in 1990

Telugu films such as RRR and Bheemla Nayak have recently rocked the box-office around the world and specifically in Tamil Nadu, which, for the longest time, wasn’t considered their territory. However, this is not the first time Telugu films are performing well in Tamil territory. One such film was Karthavyam, which was released in 1990 and subsequently dubbed in Tamil as Vyjayanthi IPS. It was also remade in Hindi as Tejaswini in 1994.

The movie was helmed by Mohan Gandhi and produced by A. M. Rathnam under the banner of Surya Movies. Telugu actor Vijayashanti played the lead role in the movie. The star cast also included Vinod Kumar, Nirmalamma, Charan Raj and Uday Prakash.

Vijayasanthi played the female police officer in this action film. The storyline revolved around the hardships a female police officer had to experience in her life for being honest. She then recovers and destroys her enemies in the end.

It is believed that the film was inspired by the real-life story of former Director-General of Police Kiran Bedi.

In the 1990s, the role of female leads was limited to only a few song sequences, while the male protagonist dominated the film. But Vijayashanti shattered that image and gave a tough time to protagonists with fighting sequences, provocative dialogue delivery and a police officer’s look. She bagged a National Award for her outstanding performance.

Vijayashanti has a film career spanning 40 years. She has acted in 187 films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. She was referred to as the “Lady Superstar", “Lady Amitabh" and “The Action Queen of Indian Cinema" after the release of her movie Karthavyam. She also became the highest-paid female actor of her time and charged Rs one crore for the movie.

The talented actor has many awards, including four Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards for Best Actress, seven Filmfare Awards South, a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003, and the Kalaimamani Award from Tamil Nadu Government, in her kitty.

