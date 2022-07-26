Mugdha Godse Talks About Body Positivity and Explains Why 'Self-Love Is a Must These Days'

Several Bollywood celebrities have so far expressed their thoughts on body positivity. The latest on the list is model-turned-actress Mugdha Godse. In a recent interview, the gorgeous diva who turned 35 today, gave her own personal take on the matter and explained why it is a must to talk about body positivity and self-love in today’s time.

“Body positivity comes under self-love which is a must these days with the kind of depression people are encountering. With our current lifestyle which is full of stress, our body needs more attention and self-love. As my spiritual master’s teachings have taught us in meditation ‘to bring attention into this body as it’s the only tangible gift’, we must cherish it! So love yourself and be positive in all aspects of your life. She went on to add, “As my spiritual master’s teachings have taught us in meditation ‘to bring attention into this body as it’s the only tangible gift’, we must cherish it! So love yourself and be positive in all aspects of your life," she told E-Times.

During the interview, Mugdha, who was last seen in the web series ‘The Broken News’, also talked about sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre. “It was amazing working with these two. I have worked with Jaideep before. He is an amazing actor and we had great scenes in ‘The Broken News’ as well. Acting is reacting and when you have a great actor in front of you, your best comes out," she shared.

Since Mugdha is also celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, she was also asked if her beau Rahul Dev is good at planning surprises. To this, the actress revealed, “Rahul is a very simple guy. He surprises but very spontaneously. We don’t express our love only on specific days so it’s always special."

On the work front, Mugdha Godse will be next seen in the political drama titled ‘Khela Hobe’. Directed by Sunil C Sinha and produced by Kumari Manju, the movie would also feature Om Puri, Manoj Joshi, Rati Agnihotri, Sanjay Batra, and Rushed Rana among others. No official announcement about its release has been made so far.

