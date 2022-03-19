'Mujib: The Making Of A Nation': Shyam Benegal Unveils Poster of the Biopic-Feature

Fans will be excited to know that they are going to witness another cinematic marvel by veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Titled Mujib - The Making of a Nation, the biopic feature is an India-Bangladesh co-production on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh. The movie is made under an audiovisual co-production agreement between the Republic of India and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

Extensively shot in India and Bangladesh, abiding by all the health guidelines amidst the Covid-19 pandemic – the film by the legendary filmmaker was wrapped up in December 2021.

Advertisement

Born in a prestigious Muslim family, Mujibur grew up in a religious and harmonious atmosphere. He was very kind to the poor and was empathetic towards them.

Mujibur — who is said to be inspired by the father of the Nation – Mahatma Gandhi- struggled against the disparity and deprivation between West Pakistan and East Pakistan and against the Pakistani Military rule. He was imprisoned for about 11 years between 1947 to 1971, he strived and achieved an independent and sovereign state Bangladesh, which is the reason why Mujib is known as the father of the nation of Bangladesh and ‘Bangabandhu’.

As per a report by ANI, director Shyam Benegal said, “I am glad to be working on this feature film, it has always been a fruitful association working with NFDC since its inception, and now collaborating with BFDC was a joyful experience. Mujib - The Making of a Nation, remains a very emotional film for me. To bring Bangabandhu’s towering life on the reel is a tough task, we have portrayed his character in an uncompromising way. Mujib, remained a great friend of India, we hope the poster connects with the audiences."

Advertisement

Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo who plays the role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman shared, “Fascinated to be playing the role of Mujib, this is a dream come true, I am honoured to be part of this iconic project, and to be directed by the legend himself, Shyam Benegal ji, no words to express how big this feature film is for me and for my nation. I felt the warmth, and great hospitality during the production of the film in India. Hopeful, that I have justified the role and the audiences will connect with me and love the way they do for Bangabandhu."

Advertisement

The biopic-feature also stars Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Chanchal Chowdhury, Nusraat Faria in pivotal roles.

Written by Atul Tiwari and Shama Zaidi, the film’s line of producer is Satish Sharma. Sham Kaushal is the action director, and the editing for the film has been done by Aseem Sinha. The Associate Director of the film is Dayal Nihalani, costume designer is Pia Benegal. Nitish Roy has worked on the production design for the movie. Talking about the music in the film, it has been composed by Shantanu Moitra. The Director of Photography is Akashdeep, the choreography is Masum Babul, the art director is Vishnu Nishad. Casting of the film is done by Shyam Rawat and Baharuddin Khelon.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.