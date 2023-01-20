Mukesh Ambani And Wife Nita Dance to 'Wah Wah Ramji' With Family at Anant-Radhika's Engagement

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, got engaged at the Ambani residence, ‘Antilia,’ in Mumbai on January 19. Several top Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar attended the grand ceremony.

The Ambani family treated the newly engaged couple with a beautiful surprise dance performance on ‘Wah Wah Ramji’ from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Mukesh Ambani was joined by his wife Nita, eldest son Akash and wife Shloka Mehta, daughter Isha and husband Anand Piramal, for the performance on stage. Anant and Radhika were seen cheering for the Ambani family.

For their engagement, Radhika donned a gold embellished lehenga while Anant looked dapper in a navy blue kurta pajama. The couple also posed together for the paparazzi stationed outside Antilia before heading inside for their engagement, which kicked off with Gol Dhana ceremony.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Roka ceremony of Radhika and Anant was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan last month in the presence of family members and friends. They had received a grand welcome on their return to Mumbai after the ceremony. It was followed by a party at the Ambani house, attended by Bollywood biggies.

Anant, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. She is also a trained Indian classical dancer and delivered her first on-stage dance performance or ‘Arangetram’ in June last year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here