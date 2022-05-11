Mukesh Bhatt Reacts Reacts To Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood Cannot Afford Me' Comment, Says ‘Each To His Own’

Mahesh Babu has landed himself into a controversy after he recently talked about the possibility of his Hindi movie debut and added that ‘Bollywood cannot afford him’. While the Telugu actor’s comment has triggered a row on social media, Producer Mukesh Bhatt has now reacted to the same. In a recent interview, Mukesh Bhatt mentioned that there was nothing wrong with what Mahesh Babu said. He further added that Mahesh Babu’s talent has value and therefore there is no wrong if Bollywood cannot match his expectations.

“If Bollywood can’t afford his price, then very good. I wish him all the best. I respect where he comes from. He has talent and he has an ‘X’ value for the talent that he has generated over the years. He is a very successful actor and keeping to his requisite of what he wants to get in terms of gratification of our films, if Bollywood cannot work to his expectations, then there is nothing wrong with it. I wish him all the best. Each one to its own," Mukesh Bhatt told India Today.

Advertisement

The producer further questioned those who are offended by Mahesh Babu’s comment. “If I have to work for somebody for free, it is my choice. If I am charging Rs 100 crore for something, it is my choice as well. Having said that, there is no fixed price in our industry. I have worked with an actor who worked for half the price of how much he originally quoted and visa-versa. Here, directors, actors, heroes, and their fees change person-to-person based on our associations," he added.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu was asked about his Hindi debut during a recent event to which the actor said that Bollywood cannot afford him. “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier," Mahesh Babu said.

Advertisement

However, later the actor issued a clarification and mentioned that his statement ‘was blown out of proportion’. “Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places," the statement read.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.