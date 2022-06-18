Mukesh Bhatt Says People Are 'Making Setups, Not Films' in Bollywood: It’s a Con Game Happening

Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt recently opened up about the performance of recent Bollywood films at the Box Office and criticised the current setup of Bollywood. A lot of big names like Prithviraj, Runway 34, Dhakad and Antim, among others failed to make an impact at the Box Office in recent times. Although films like Gangubai Kathiawadi or Bhool Bhulaiyya managed to pull crowds to the theatres, South Indian films have mainly captivated the majority of the audiences.

Mahesh Bhatt’s brother Mukesh Bhatt said that the Hindi filmmakers have failed to adapt. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “The narrative must change. Due to the pandemic, the OTT has come to the forefront. Audiences are now aware of good kinds of content. You can’t provide them with content that was being given to them before the pandemic. We are done with that kind of narrative. We have to change with time. The generation is changing and if you don’t change, you’ll be left behind. What’s happening in Bollywood right now is that people are making setups, not films. Setups don’t work, films work."

He continued, “Nobody is making a movie anymore. They are all trading. Itne mein bana lo, itne mein becho aur itna paisa andar karo (Make in this much, sell in this much and save money). It’s a con game happening. We used to never do that. We’ll be like ‘the story excites us so let’s make it’! That imaandari (honesty) is gone," he added.

On the work front, Mukesh Bhatt last co-produced the film Sadak 2 under the banner of Vishesh Films. The film was directed by his brother Mahesh Bhatt and starred Mahesh’s daughter Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

