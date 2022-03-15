Mukesh Khanna Hits Out at Bollywood ‘Biggies’ For Not Promoting The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is currently ruling the theatres. The film, which was released on March 11, is getting an extraordinary response from the audience. Various Bollywood celebrities are also coming forward to praise the film. After Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar, now actor Mukesh Khanna has expressed his admiration for the film.

Mukesh Khanna, who is best known for his role as Shaktimaan, was recently caught up by the media outside a movie theatre. In the video posted by a paparazzi on Instagram, he can be seen supporting the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. Taking a dig at the film industry, Mukesh Khanna said, “Film ko promote kariye agar ye bade-bade promoters film ko promote nahin karate hain to. Hamaari industry mein pata nahin kyon log khud ko Bharat se alag prove karate hain. (Promote the film if these big promoters do not promote the film. I don’t know why people in our industry prove themselves differently from India.)"

Further, Mukesh Khanna opened about the mentality of the people who are not promoting the film by saying that if someone doesn’t understand the grief of an Indian, then they are not Indians themselves. He urged the public to promote the film just like he is doing. He called the film an agenda and a left-out goal which even the government forgot with time.

Earlier on Monday, Kangana Ranaut took a potshot at Bollywood. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana said that ‘no one from the industry applauds or appreciates’ that Kashmir Files is the first successful and profitable Hindi film in the theatres following the pandemic. The statement came a day after Akshay Kumar hailed Anupam Kher and the team of The Kashmir Files for bringing back the audiences to the theatres in large numbers.

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 from the Kashmir Valley during the peak of insurgency. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Mrinal Kulkarni and others in various roles.

The film has earned Rs 42.2 crore in the first four days of release in India, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial was earlier supposed to release on Republic Day this year. However, it got postponed due to the third wave of Covid-19. The film finally hit the theatres on March 11.

