Mukhbir Trailer Launch: Prakash Raj Says OTT Eliminates 'Mafias' and Connects Audience Directly With Makers

After a successful career on the big screen, Prakash Raj is now all set to rule the OTT space with the web series Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy. During the trailer launch event in Amritsar, Punjab on Monday, the actor was asked about him stepping into the OTT area when he talked about the medium as a direct connection between the audience and the storytellers. Prakash Raj shared that OTT has eliminated the ‘mafias’ and added that it provides different projects and characters to an actor.

“On the big screen, we were stuck because of the mafias. We wanted stardom, we want to wrap a movie in two hours. Ever since OTT came in, the mafia between the audience and the makers has been eliminated. A story like Mukhbir, which is 5 hours long, cannot be made into a film. Because of this (OTT), actors like us are getting to do a variety of films and characters. Any actor will very happily do it (a show on OTT)," Prakash Raj said.

Raj’s Mukhbir co-star Barkha Bisht also talked about working for an OTT show after years of her experience in television. She shared that the web show helped her in exploring aspects that were left unexplored on TV and added that it was ‘very satisfying’ for her as an actor to be a part of an OTT show.

“I have worked largely with television and now I am doing a show on OTT but the feeling is the same. It is one of the first web series. It is a new world altogether for me. I am also realising that I have so much more potential and I am saying this with all humbleness, the potential which was left unexplored in TV, this show has done it now. I am very happy. OTT is extremely satisfying for the actors," Barkha shared.

Meanwhile, talking about the show Mukhbir, it is a spy thriller which is directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai. The show is an inspiring story of India’s secret agent in Pakistan who rose to the occasion to save the nation and turn the tide of the 1965 war in his country’s favour. Besides Prakash Raj and Barkha Bisht, the show also stars Zain Khan Durrani, Adil Hussain, Zoya Afroz, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Karan Oberoi in key roles. It will stream on ZEE5 from November 11, 2022.

