Mukhbir Trailer: Prakash Raj Is Here With a Gripping Story of an Unsung Hero

The trailer of espionage thriller, ‘Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy’ has been released. Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, the show is an inspiring story of India’s secret agent in Pakistan who rose to the occasion to save the nation and turn the tide of the war in his country’s favour. Punctuated by powerful performances of Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Zoya Afroz, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Karan Oberoi, the 8-episode series will stream on ZEE5 from 11th November, 2022.

Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy is inspired by true events and is the story of India’s secret agent who led India to evade several aggressive advances from the enemy country by providing intelligence and by helping India win the India-Pakistan 1965 war. Produced by Victor Tango Entertainment, the series is a tribute to those unsung heroes who live in the shadows and give their life for the safety of the country.

The show is an edgy spy thriller as it unfolds the fate of India at a time when the country could not afford one more war and its future depended on one risky mission led by a secret agent in an enemy country.

Talking about the show, director Shivam Nair said, “In India, we haven’t dabbled much in the genre of ‘Historical Fiction’. Mukhbir, set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war and inspired by true events, tells a fictionalised story of an Indian spy whose information helped India win the war. With the limbs of a spy thriller, Mukhbir at its heart is a human drama."

Prakash Raj also talked about why he choose to be a part of the show and added, “Mukhbir celebrates the bravery and the sacrifices of the unsung heroes of India, the spies and I am glad to be a part of such a remarkable project. These spies go unnoticed despite their silent but monumental work and hence, Mukhbir is our tribute to their selfless efforts".

Adil Hussain also said, “I am especially inclined towards stories which move the viewers and inspire them to go beyond the ordinary. Mukhbir is one such story which will appeal to every Indian across the globe. Also, it was exciting to work with the talented director duo of Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai who have notable experience and expertise in this genre".

