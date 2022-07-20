Mukta Barve Enjoys Fritters and Tea During Monsoon; Here's The Proof

Mukta Barve is one of the most talented actresses in the Marathi entertainment industry. The 41-year-old has won many hearts with her acting chops and bubbly personality. The gorgeous actress has cultivated a huge fan base with her superlative performances in films like Jogwa and Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3.

Mukta is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her stunning looks. Recently, Mukta’s friend Shashank Sane shared a delightful post on Instagram. In the post, Mukta can be seen relishing fritters and tea. Most people enjoy having tea and fritters during the rainy season. It seems that even Mukta likes to gorge on some crisp fritters and sip a hot cup of tea during monsoon.

The Instagram post featuring Mukta has created tremendous chatter on social media and has gone viral on Instagram. The post has been flooded with comments from Mukta’s fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and have confessed their love for the charming actress. Mukta knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans star-struck. The actress has an impressive presence on social media and often posts gorgeous pictures on Instagram.

Mukta Barve has come a long way in her career. She started as a theatre artist with the stage drama Ghar Tighancha Hava. Mukta made her feature film debut with Chakwa in 2004. The actress later went on to work in films like Blind Game, Saas Bahu Aur Sensex, Double Seat, Smile Please and YZ. Mukta has also appeared in many television series including Aabhalmaya, Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre and Bandhan. Her notable theatrical works include Chappa Kata and Rang Nava.

