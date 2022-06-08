Mukta Barve Returns To Stage With The Play Priya Bhai Ek Kavita Havi Ahe

Marathi actor Mukta Barve carved a niche for her plays as well as films. Mukta’s power-packed performances have impressed the audience in projects like Ajunahi Barsaat Ahe, Rangabhoomi, Devi and others. She will soon be seen working in the play Priya Bhai Ek Kavita Havi Ahe.

In the Instagram post, Mukta wrote that after a break of five years, she is happy to be on stage again. According to Mukta, it was an amalgamation of an enthusiastic team, great script and interesting subject that prompted her to do this play. Mukta wrote that this play will describe a real incident in writers Sunita Deshpande and Purushottam Laxman Deshpande’s life.

Mukta said that she was leaving no stone unturned to prepare for this play. She informed her fans that the first show of this play will be held on June 11. The second show will take place on June 19 at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Pune. Timings for the show will be 1 p.m. Mukta completed the post writing that ticket sales will start soon in theatres.

Alongside the post, Mukta attached a photo of herself in a saree narrating the play. Play Priya Bhai Ek Kavita Havi Ahe has been written by Dr Sameer Kulkarni. Amit Vaze has directed it.

Mukta’s colleagues and fans flooded the comment section with a lot of praise and congratulatory messages. Neena Kulkarni, Filmmaker and music composer Saleel Kulkarni and actor Sandeep Pathak congratulated Mukta. Actors Swapnil Joshi and Akshaya Gurav also extended their heartfelt congratulations. Others were happy over the fact that Mukta is coming back on stage after a very long time.

Apart from the play Priya Bhai Ek Kavita Havi Ahe, Mukta is working on a film titled Y. Recently, its teaser was released. In the short clip, Mukta wakes up from sleep and finds a dog growling at her. Mukta is terrified beyond words and the teaser ends leaving the audience to guess further.

