Mulgi Zali Ho to End Soon; 'Public Hai, Sab Jaanti Hai,' Says Ousted Actor Kiran Mane

Marathi show Mulgi Zali Ho, apart from its plot and characters, recently also remained in news for the ouster of actor Kiran Mane. Many alleged that he was ousted for his political opinions. The makers of the show, though, cited unprofessional behaviour. The serial is again in the news for not so good reasons. According to reports, it is going to end soon and will be replaced by Tujhech Me Geet Gaat Aahe.

Kiran used to play the role of Vikas Patil on the show. The actor has now taken a dig at the show. Kiran wrote that after he was ousted from the show, its TRP went down. Kiran wrote that the show’s ratings were so poor that the channel had no other option but to take the show off the prime time slot.

According to Kiran, before his ouster, Mulgi Zali Ho was a hit in urban and rural areas alike and was number one in TRP charts. He wrote that its decline started after his ouster. Kiran called it true justice and wrote that this happens when the public decides to do justice. The actor even gave the example of famous late actor Rajesh Khanna’s song, Public Hai Sab Janti Hai, writing that no one can fool the audience.

Despite being ousted by the channel arbitrarily as alleged by Kiran, he has not stepped back. The actor is adamant about fighting for justice. Kiran also wrote about allegations levelled against him and said that these charges were made by sold artists.

The actor also thanked his fans for all the birthday wishes he received from them. Kiran wrote that he had tears of joy while reading each birthday wish.

Kiran’s fans also extended their support to him in the comment section.

