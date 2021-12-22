Mulgi Zhali Ho Fame Divya Pugaonkar to Soon Tie Wedding Knot With Boyfriend

Actor Divya Pugaonkar, who plays the female lead in the hit show Mulgi Zhali Ho, will soon tie the knot. Mau, who is married on-screen, is all set to get hitched to her boyfriend in real life as well. Divya recently shared on her Instagram the pictures of the Tilak ceremony, drawing congratulations from everyone.

Although the wedding date is yet to be announced, she will soon tie the knot with Akshay Gharat. You can see the Instagram post here:

Akshay, Divya’s husband-to-be, is a home fitness model, according to reports. He is a man of multiple talents, having also been a nutritionist and a professional fitness trainer. Akshay and Divya have known each other for quite some time now. They started as friends and gradually fell for each other. On Divya’s birthday this year, Akshay paid her a visit on the sets of Mulgi Zhali Ho.

Divya, who goes by Divya Subhash on her Instagram account, has acted in various other shows such as Prema Tuja Rang Kasa and Vithumauli before grabbing the lead role in Mulgi Jhali Ho. This is the first time she is playing a lead character in a show.

As far as the track of the show is concerned, after facing many difficulties, Sajiri and Shaunak have finally got married in the series. They are now happily married and are looking forward to a life of happiness ad togetherness. The fans are excited to know the track the lies ahead.

