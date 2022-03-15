Mulshi Pattern Actor Malvika Gaekwad is Also Into Organic Farming, Dairy Business

Do you remember the woman who played the protagonist Rahul’s girlfriend in the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern? The girl, who ran a tea stall and became the love interest of the simpleton turned gangster Rahul, is Malvika Gaekwad. If you are wondering what Malvika is up to right now, you are at the right place. The actor is a successful entrepreneur who has taken up organic farming to provide aid to farmers. Malvika is an engineer and before entering the acting world, she was working in a high-paying IT company.

When Malvika decided to pursue organic farming while she was well known in the acting industry, people were left baffled by her decision. She soon registered her own company called ‘The Organic Carbon’. After this Vishal Chaudhary, Malvika Gaikwad and Jaywant Patil came together and also established a dairy company called Hampi A2. Now, through these companies, she is working towards getting a fair price for farmer’s produce by different means of marketing. She is committed to grouping farmers together, bound by the passion to go organic to alleviate their economic situation, leverage their timeless wisdom and certainly deliver better returns.

Taking milk directly from farmers, her company started making milk products like ghee, curd, cheese along with milk oil, coconut oil and other products. The company delivers authentic organic dairy products free from any chemicals to citizens. They make a profit of around Rs 4 crore annually. Malvika recently attended the show Shark Tank India. Her dairy company Hampi A2 has entered into a one crore investment agreement with Piyush Bansal, Vinita Singh and Ghazal Alagh on 15% equity.

Malvika Gaikwad grew up in Pune. She completed her engineering from Sinhagad College, Pune and unknown to many, hails from the royal Gaekwad family from Baroda. In 2020, the actor-cum-entrepreneur got married to her long-time friend Siddharth Singhvi.

