Multiplex Association of India: Delhi Government Shutting Cinemas Could Cause Irreparable Damage

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared a ‘yellow alert’ under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms will remain closed, among other curbs. Following the declaration, the release date of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey was pushed back from December 31.

Movie theatres, which were shit for the better part of the pandemic which hit Indian early 2020, had gone back to normal functioning in most parts of India in the past couple of months. The Multiplex Association of India has now issued a statement elaborating on what the shutting of cinema halls yet again could mean for movie business.

Kamal Gainchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India, said, “Delhi Government’s decision to shut down Cinemas in Delhi while enforcing the ‘yellow’ alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has caused massive uncertainty and could lead to irreparable damage for the Indian Film Industry.

“The period since March 2020 is undeniably the most challenging period faced by Indian cinemas in their long history. After being allowed to reopen, cinemas have already demonstrated an ability to operate safely for the public and employees via usage of enhanced ventilation systems, enhanced hygiene, and other safety protocols. Not a single outbreak of Covid-19 anywhere around the world has been traced to a cinema."

“While, we fully understand the need at Government’s end, to take necessary preventive measures, we would request that cinemas should get equal treatment with comparable industries and institutions. Instead of closing the cinemas, we would urge the Delhi Government to consider introducing ‘double vaccination requirement’ to enter cinemas, as is the case in some of the other states (including Maharashtra). Alternatively, the seating capacity restriction of 50% can be reintroduced at cinemas. We call on the Government to recognize the unique social, cultural and economic value of the Indian film industry, and to provide the support it so desperately needs to survive this unprecedented period," the statement concluded.

It was only in October that cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes in the city were allowed to operate at full seating capacity. They were closed in April during the second wave of Covid and were offered partial respite in July when the government allowed them to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.

