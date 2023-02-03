Home » News » Movies » Mumtaz Fans Get Nostalgic As She Grooves To Koi Shehri Babu on Indian Idol; Watch Dharmendra's Reaction

Mumtaz Fans Get Nostalgic As She Grooves To Koi Shehri Babu on Indian Idol; Watch Dharmendra's Reaction

Mumtaz and Dharmendra will be making an appearance at Indian Idol. The veteran actress would be performing in one of her hit songs Koi Shehri Babu from Loafer.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 17:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumtaz and Dharmendra make an appearance for Indian Idol.
Almost five decades later, veteran beauty Mumtaz is all set to make an appearance at the singing reality show Indian Idol. The makers recently released a promo clip from the event, where the actress is seen grooving to her hit song Koi Shehri Babu from the 1973 film Loafer.

“50 saal baad, TV par pehli baar aayi Mumtaz Ji ka iconic gaana ‘Koi Sehri Babu’ gaake Bidipta ne mausam musicana banadiya! Dekhiye inhe #IndianIdol13 ke #DharmendraMumtazClassics special episode mein! Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #IndianIdol," the caption read.

Dharmendra who also makes an appearance for the show, donned one of his brightest smiles and was seen getting all nostalgic vibing to the song. ‘Koi Shehri Babu’ sung by Asha Bhosle was one of the most loved tracks back in the day. The song continues to remain evergreen.

Mumtaz donned a shimmery royal blue attire which she teamed with a pair of golden bangles. She completed her look with well defined eyes and wavy locks. Dharmendra on the other hand looked elegant in a in a formal grey suit. Both of them held hands as host Aditya Narayan introduced them to the audience.

In another promo clip, Aditya Narayan was heard saying, Today is a special day due to two reasons. First, Dharmendra and Mumtaz are seen together after 50 years, two stalwarts of Hindi cinema. They did two films together. Loafer and Jheel Ke Uss Paar, both released in 1973. Secondly, she never went to any show despite thousands of requests. For the first time, she has come here on her own accord to meet her favourite singers."

Mumtaz might be away from the silver screen, but she enjoys a massive fan following. She often interacts with fans on social media. During an Instagram live, she was asked if she’s make a comeback to movies. “Bollywood? I do not know. I am not sure if I will get the kind of role that really touches my heart and it will be nice and people will appreciate it." She then added jokingly, “First I will have to take my husband’s permission. He will say, ‘Okay you can do one’. Then maybe I will. Otherwise no."

Dharmendra on the other hand will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

