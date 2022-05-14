Mumtaz On Extra Marital Affair: ‘It Was Nothing Serious, Just A Temporary Phase’

Yesteryear actress Mumtaz has always been quite candid talking about her life. From opening up about what unreal expectations people will have about actresses, to her special bond with co-star Rajesh Khanna, she has not held back anything. Now, in a recent interview, she has opened up about her husband’s extra- marital affair, and how she had also had also been drawn into a similar phase. However, she clarified that it was just temporary.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her husband and said, “It’s quite common for men to have affairs through the backdoor. My husband didn’t have any… except one. I respect him because he himself told me about it. He confided that he’d developed a liking for a girl in the US. He was born and brought up in America. But he insisted, ‘Mumtaz, you’re my wife. I love you and will always love you. I will never leave you.’ The problem arose because I was a little ziddi (stubborn), thodi nakchadi (difficult) thi. But today, it’s a forgotten story. Maaf toh zindagi mein ek baar Khuda bhi karta hai. I live like a queen. My husband has never kept me wanting for anything."

She then opened up about herself and said, “Honestly, after the episode, I began feeling lonely. Main thodi rubabwali (headstrong) thi. I felt hurt. So, I flew down to India. When you’re amidst thorns and someone comes along with a rose, you do get carried away. But it was nothing serious. Just a temporary phase, which ended soon. I’m lucky that my husband still loves me so much. Even if I fall a bit sick, hungama khada ho jaata hai (there is hue and cry about it)."

Earlier too, she had spoken about the affair and how she was hurt after her husband admitted to having an affair soon after their marriage. She also added that her getting into another relationship only added to the problems. Mumtaz is married to Mayur Madhvani and they tied the knot in 1974.

