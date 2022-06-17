Munawar Faruqui Backs Out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Says ‘Need Some Time Alone’; See Post

Will Munawar be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, or has he backed out of the adventure based reality show? This has been the question on all of his fans’ minds. The standup comic, who had won Lock Upp and was finalized in the Rohit Shetty hosted show, has now revealed in his recent social media post that he has backed out of the KKK 12.

Sharing on his social media, Munawar wrote, “Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. Im really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai… Entertainment aata rahega Need some time alone. (Friends, for some reasons, I would not be able to participate in KKK. I’m really sorry, believe me I really wanted to be a part but destiny had some other plans. All of you must be disappointed, but even I feel that that I could not go. Entertainment would be there; (but) I need some time alone.)" See the post here:

Earlier, reports had been doing the rounds that the comedian had run into some visa problems, which is why he could not join the rest of the team in Cape Town. However, when we contacted his team, they had assured that Munawar would join the show, but would be leaving later. However, with the tasks in progress, and with the show airing from 2nd July, chances of his participation had been super thin.

Munawar Faruqui won hearts with his stint in Lock Upp, and fans wanted to see him in another reality show. He had been making some buzz because of his relationship with Nazila, an influencer. He also appeared in a music video with his lady love recently. Titled ‘Halki Si Barsaat’, their chemistry was the main takeaway.

