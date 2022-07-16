Munawar Faruqui First Confirmed Contestant In Bigg Boss 16?

Like every year, this time too there is a tremendous buzz around the new upcoming season of superhit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. The name of the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16 has surfaced on the internet. Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss to participate in the 16th season of the reality TV program. Munawar gained popularity from the OTT show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

As of now, official announcement has not yet been made by the makers, but the entertainment portal Telly Chakkar has reported about it.

The report quoted a source as saying that out of all the names that have come out so far, the name of standup comedian Munawwar Farooqui has been finalized as the first contestant.

Additionally, reports of Munawar participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have also found their way online. But he could not go to Cape Town to shoot for the show. He apologized to fans, on this through his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, if reports are anything to go by Salman Khan’s remuneration for the show is likely to go up by many folds. Salman Khan has reportedly sought a three-time hike in fees to host the 16th season of Bigg Boss.

Salman is believed to be paid around Rs 350 crore now for every Bigg Boss season. If the payment goes up by three times, his remuneration will cross Rs 1,000 crore.

