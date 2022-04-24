Munawar Faruqui, Mahika Sharma Approached for Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is currently in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp and actress Mahika Sharma have been approached for the 12th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi reports IANS. According to a source close to the show, “Makers are keen to make the upcoming season grand and take the reality TV show to another level. The budget of the show has been increased compared to last seasons. Munawar has became one of the favourite among the girls in the Kangana Ranaut hosted show. He is approached for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ and maybe seen as a contestant ."

“Mahika is often vocal and she has also been approached for the show. She has also confirmed to fight her fears in the show," the source added.

Meanwhile, the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been making headlines for a long time now. Even though there is no official announcement regarding the show so far, speculations are being made about the celebrities who are likely to take part in the stunt-based reality show.

As reported by Bigg Boss Tak, Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia have been ‘almost confirmed’ for the show. Bigg Boss 13 fame and television actress Arti Singh is also in talks for KKK 12. Other celebrities whose names have been reported as ‘almost confirmed’ contestants are Tushar Kalia, Pavitra Punia, Urvashi Dholakia and Erica Fernandes.

Reportedly, Balika Vadhu 2 fame Shivangi Joshi is also in talks for the show and is likely to be the highest-paid contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, there is no official confirmation on any of these names so far.

The last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and concluded on September 26, 2022, with Arjun Bijlani as the winner.

