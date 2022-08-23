Munawar Faruqui Says He Will Never Make Fun of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Dil Se Respect Karta Hu'

Munawar Faruqui has been a controversial public figure owing to his jokes. However, when he joined Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp, he became everyone’s favourite and even emerged as the winner of the show. As a stand-up comedian, Munawar often takes digs at politicians and actors. But, there is one exception to his list, one person he can never make fun of. Well, it’s none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Munawar expressed his reverence towards the biggest star of the Bollywood industry and said, “Unke jaisa insan..itna hazir jawab. Itna naam aur shaurat ke baad bhi unme ek alag si kashish hai. Aap bas dekhte reh jaye (He is such a sharp and witty man. Even after so much name and fame, he has a very distinct attraction. You cannot help but admire him)."

Confessing about how he can never poke fun at King Khan, Munawar revealed that he respects the superstar from the bottom of his heart. “Dil se unki bohot respect karta hu. Kabhi mazak nahi bana paunga. As a stage artist also, kya pakad hai unki. Zabardast (I really respect him a lot and can never make fun of him. As a stage artist, he has an amazing hold on stage. It’s fantastic)," he added.

Munawar Faruqui also mentioned that he would love to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan sometime in life.

Talking about Munawar’s personal life, not very recently, the comedian came out in open about his relationship with girlfriend Nazila. “We were always close but have not known each other for that long. I met her one year back, but since six months, we have been in a relationship. It’s good and everything is going well. It’s the most beautiful thing in my life right now. We kept speaking and meeting, and one thing led to another. Today, we are in a relationship and in a happy space," he told TellyChakkar.

On the work front, Munawar recently held a show in Hyderabad despite threats from the Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh. Singh opposed Faruqui’s show claiming the comedian had insulted Hindu gods in the past. However, the BJP MLA was later arrested.

