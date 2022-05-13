Munawar Faruqui Takes GF Nazila Sitashi On Bike Ride After Movie Date; Fans Term Them ‘Adorable’; Watch

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has been hitting the headlines ever since he stepped out of the Kangana Ranaut show. The comedian was recently spotted celebrating his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi’s birthday as he surprised her with cake and bouquets. And on Friday night, the paps captured the sweet couple together after a movie date.

In the video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Munawar putting on the helmet as his GF Nazila sits in the back seat and he takes her for a ride. Both of them looked stunning as they twinned in all-black and blue attires. Check out the video below:

Advertisement

Soon after the video was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite duo. While one fan wrote, “adorable couple," another social media user commented, “Look at her eyes. So pretty." Many fans dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

For the unversed, in his recent interview, Munawar has said that he has been dating Nazila for a few months now.

“I’ve known Nazil for a year now and we have been dating for a few months," Munawar told ETimes. “The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazil. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world so I refrained from revealing her identity… I don’t think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture," he shared.

Munawar further revealed how Nazila would react to his closeness with female contestants on the show. Munawar’s chemistry with his Lock Upp co-contestant Anjali Arora won many hearts.

“It’s human nature to get possessive about your partner. Also, it depends as a couple how much understanding you have. I am very glad and very happy that the type of person I am with she’s very smart, intelligent, and mature. At the same time, she’s very understanding and that’s the reason we are together. Agar hum ek saath hain toh kuch Na kuch Khoobiyaan hongi," he said.

Advertisement

On Tuesday night, Nazila took to her social media platforms to share pictures from her intimate birthday celebrations with Munawar. The pictures show Munawar and Nazila enjoying a romantic dinner, and she also posted a picture of her birthday cake.

Munawar turned out to be one of the most popular contestants on Lock Upp and eventually took home the trophy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.