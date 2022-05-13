Munawar Faruqui Talks About Son For First Time, Says 'Want to Give Him All Happiness In The World'

Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui had made a shocking revelation about his marital status and being a father to a young boy. Despite him hiding something as big as his marital status for so long, Munawar emerged as the winner of Ekta Kapoor’s show. Now, after coming out of Lock Upp, it is for the first time that the comedian has spilled beans on his son and his first marriage.

In a conversation with The Times Of India, Munawar said that he wants to give his son everything in life. He also revealed why he was lipped tight about his girlfriend Nazila.

Beginning by saying how he is missing being “in front of the audience 24/7”, Munawar revealed that the first thing that he did after coming out was to meet his family, and relish his favourite food. Talking about why he kept his first marriage and son a secret, Munawar said that he wasn’t ready to talk about his past on the show, however, at that very moment, he also realised that he didn’t want to keep it hidden as well.

TOI quoted Munawar as saying, “It happens with all of us that when we are going through 4-5 difficult situations in life, we try to deal with one at a time.” Saying that everyone has a past, Munawar accepted that “now when I am a known face and given the celebrity tag, I will have to talk about my personal life and it is no more personal now.”Talking about his son, Munawar said that he is “very excited” that he is going to meet him very soon. The comedian said, “I always think of giving him a better life and he should be able to achieve all his dreams. I want him to become a good person and a better human being.” He added that he wishes to “give him all the happiness in the world”, and wants to be always there for him.

In his conversation, Munawar also revealed that he has known Nazila for a year now and has been dating her for a few months. Munawar added that he didn’t talk about his lady love as “the situation inside the house was not right.” And because Nazila was in the outside world and he wasn’t there with her at the moment, he “refrained from revealing her identity.” Adding that he is protective of Nazila, Munawar said that Lock Upp wasn’t just about winning but learning about the experience for him, and gave credit to the show that he has become so vocal now.

