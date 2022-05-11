Munawar Faruqui To Sunil Pal Accusing Him of Vulgar Comedy: 'Maine Aapka Kya Bigada Hai...'

Days after Munawar Faruqui won Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, the comedian conducted his first Instagram Live to interact with his fans. His followers showered abundant love on their favorite as the live recorded more than 1.4 lakh people attending the session. During his interaction, Munawar reacted to Sunil Pal’s allegations about him. He also dished talked about his equation with co-contestant Payal Rohatgi.

For those unaware, during Lock Upp’s premiere Comedian Sunil Pal had targetted Munwar, accusing him of making vulgar jokes and indirectly calling him a ‘terrorist’. Reacting to the same, Munawar said, “Sunil Pal bhai to chalu hi ho gaye they, band hi nahi hore they. Kya bhadke huye they mere pe. Main bola, ‘Sunil bhai, maine tumhara kya bigada hai yar’ (Sunil Pal was very angry with me, I said what have I done to you)."

Advertisement

Munawar also reacted to Sunil Pal’s post in which he tagged Munawar and asked to save comedy from vulgarity.

Responding to the same, Munawar said, “I respect and love comedy as much as you do. Please don’t say that comedy is in danger because of me. You have a right to your opinion. We all can save comedy together. Your way is different, mine is different. When you came on stage, you must have felt I was disrespecting but I was not. Even if you think I did, I didn’t mean it. You said ‘aukaat (worth)’ nahi hai meri, aukaat bana lenge."

One of the fans also asked about his opinion on working with Payal. During the show, Munawar has clashed with Payal. Fans asked the comedian if he would be ready to do a music video with her, Munawar said, “It depends on what the song is about, people can’t see us as a couple. But I would definitely want to work with her. She is very hardworking and always gave her 100 percent in tasks."

Advertisement

In between the live session, Azma Fallah joined in for a candid conversation with Munawar. She revealed that Prince Narula has blocked her account on Instagram. She said, “I opened his ID as soon as I came out of Lock Upp, it didn’t open. When I tried from a fake ID it did open"

On May 7, Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of Lock Upp. The comedian beat Payal Rohatgi. The comedian won hearts on the show for his game plan, perseverance, and simplicity.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.