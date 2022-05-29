Munawar Faruqui Tries to Woo Girlfriend Nazila, Dances with Ruhee Dosani; Watch Video

Munawar Faruqui today took to his Instagram to drop a video. In this one, he is not alone. He has collabed with dancer and influencer Ruhee Dosani, and yes, he is showing off his dancing skills. The cherry on the cake is the fact that the video also features his girlfriend, influencer Nazila Sitaishi.

In the video, Munawar and Ruhee dance to ‘Premika ne pyaar se’ song, so obviously it had to have ‘premika ji’ Nazila. Ruhee plays Munawar’s sister. In the hilarious video, the Lock Upp winner also flaunts his dancing skills. The highlight is definitely Munawar and Nazila’s chemistry, and the fun that Munawar and Ruhee can be seen having. Captioning the video, the stand-up comedian wrote, “Iski behen iske paas mein aur ye pyaar ki talaash mein Baaki tumlog batao, bhai ko naam pata chala? Ft. @nazilx Premika ji ✨" See the video here:

Fans were impressed with Munawar and his performance. While some commented how it made their day better, some said that the comedian was ‘smooth’ in his moves. There is more for his fans to come, as he will soon be seen in a music video with Nazila. Called Halki Si Baarish, it will be hitting the internet on the 3rd of June. Well, their chemistry is definitely making us even more excited.

Munawar Faruqui would soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While most contestants had left for Cape Town, where the season will be shot. It was being speculated that Munawar won’t be a part, since he did not leave with his co-contestants, but News 18 has exclusively confirmed with his team that he will be joining in late. It was also being said that he ran into visa issues. However, his team remained tight-lipped on that matter.

