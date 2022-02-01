Munmun Dutta is All Smiles and Chuckles in Latest Pictures

Munmun Dutta, who rose to fame as Babitaji of the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah, is elevating the glam factor with her pictures on social media. Previously, the diva revealed before-and-after photos from her weight reduction journey on social media, which earned her a lot of love from admirers. Now, a fresh batch of gorgeous photos of Munmun aka Babita Ji is gathering steam on Instagram.

Munmun recently shared a set of pictures in which she is seen in a yellow tie-dye slip dress with a glossy red pout. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Smile because you never know who is falling for it." Her grin is enough to win the hearts of her admirers. She has kept her hair open in the photos.

The actor can be seen having a good time during the photo session while sitting in a swing and striking a pose. The one commonality in each photo is her wide grin, which made the pictures a delight for the eyes.

A few months ago, the actor shared another picture, showing her weight loss journey. She shared a before and after picture, which shows the ultimate transformation. Munmun is indeed an inspiration for many. Sharing the picture, she wrote that she followed a particular diet and did exercise along with it and felt a significant change in her body and lifestyle. “Long way to go to achieve the perfect body but I am on track and motivated to do so. It’s going to be a journey and I am looking forward to it," she wrote further.

Munmun is currently making headlines for a scandalous flashback video in which she uttered casteist slurs. The actor is currently in trouble after a special court in Hisar reportedly denied her bail request. Munmun had made a video on her YouTube page earlier in 2021 in which she eventually made a contentious statement that directly attacked the scheduled caste community.

