Munmun Dutta Poses With Dilip Joshi, Asit Modi As She Shares a Glimpse of TMKOC's 14 Years Bash

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows which has been running successfully for over 14 years now. On Thursday, the cast and crew organised a small celebration on the sets as they entered the 15th year of the show.

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji in the show, took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures sharing a glimpse of the celebration. In the photos, Munmun can be seen posing with her co-stars Mandar Chandwadkar and Dilip Joshi. The show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi can also be spotted in the picture. A beautiful cake with ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enters its 15th glorious year’ can also be seen.

In another video, Munmun can be seen recording a video as she takes fans inside Gokuldham Society’s Club House. Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hathi and Kush Shah aka Goli can also be seen making goofy faces along with her in the clip.

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday that the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi revealed in an interview how he had to wait for six years before the show could go on-air. In told Indian Express about how the show’s concept was rejected by several channels since it was not a saas-bahu drama. “However, we believed in our concept and knew it will strike a chord with the audience. It was new but something that will make people smile. I am glad we managed to do what we decided to," he said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered its first episode in 2008 and it has now become the longest-running sitcom on television. However, in this journey of 14 years several actors including Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, and Shailesh Lodha among other also left the show.

