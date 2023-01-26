Sanjay Dutt fans have been waiting for a long time for him to reunite with his Munna Bhai MBBS co-star Arshad Warsi. Now, we have good news for his fans. Bollywood’s Munnabhai is set to reunite with circuit aka Arshad after 6 years. While the project isn’t related to the Munnabhai series, the duo’s fans are still very excited to witness them together on the big screen.

The KGF Chapter 2 star took to Instagram to announce his upcoming project with Arshad Warsi. He also unveiled a poster of the upcoming untitled project. It sees Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi inside a lockup as they stood close to each other. It seems that the two are good friends and are playing cons in the film. Going by the movie’s poster, the movie that will be produced under Sanjay Dutt’s production house, will be released this year. The movie will be helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev.

Taking to the captions, Sanjay wrote, " Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie… Can’t wait to show you, stay tuned!."

Take a look at the post here:

Soon after the announcement was shared, scores of Sanjay and Arshad’s fans chimed into the comments section to express their excitement for the film. While one of the fans commented, “Omg can’t wait👏😍," another added, “Munna Bhai and circuit😍❤️." A third fan wrote, “😳❤️baba, it’s coming fr✨."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in his home production sci-fi horror comedy film ‘The Virgin Tree’ which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Arshad Warsi was last seen playing a supporting character in Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon led ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ released in 2022. This was his first outing with Akshay Kumar in two decades, as they were last seen together in the 2002 movie ‘Jaani Dushman’.

