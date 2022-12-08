Remember Munni From Bajrangi Bhaijaan? She's All Grown Up Now; Attends Salaam Venky Screening

Remember Harshaali Malhotra who played young Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Well, she is all grown up now and was seen turning heads at the special screening of Salaam Venky. Starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead, a special screening was held on Wednesday night with a few popular stars attending it, including Aamir Khan and Harshaali.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Harshaali was seen wearing a white sweater dress and confidently posing for the cameras. The actress, who turned 13 this year, sported a sweet smile for the cameras. Social media users took to the comments section of the post to shower her with love.

“Kitni bdi ho gyi munni bt really jitni choti cute thi utni hi ab hn so beautiful nd innocent," a comment read. “Ek chij acchi lgi ki kam se kam harshali to jitni uski age h utni hi behave kr rahi h warna baaki child actors like riva and all to khud ko 12 ki batate h or looks 22 waale rakhte h …. 😍😍😍 Harshali aap jesi ho wese hi hame pasand aa rahi ho," added another.

“Oh she is a grown up girl now..so pretty," a third user said. “Face bilkul wohi hai," a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, Aamir sported a salt-and-pepper look and opted for a denim jacket with matching denim pants along with a black tee for the screening. Aamir also stars in the film in a special role.

Kajol also had everyone’s attention with her gray and red saree. The actress was seen walking the red carpet and posing with a big smile for the cameras.

Salaam Venky directed by actor-filmmaker Revathy is based on a true story and explores the relationship between a mother and a son, a Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy survivor, and celebrates human spirit. The film releases in theatres this weekend.

