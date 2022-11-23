Murali Gopy Draws Parallels Between Drug Use In Lucifer And Substance Abuse By Youth

The 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was a political action thriller, which also dealt with social issues like drug abuse in the periphery. A drug trafficking racket and a drug-producing factory had a prominent connection to the film’s plot. Now, screenwriter Murali Gopy, who wrote the story of Lucifer, has drawn parallels between the drug racket depicted in the movie and real-life incidents. In a Facebook post, he said he did not think that the scourge of drugs depicted in Lucifer would hit the nation so soon. His response comes in the context of rampant drug use among Kerala’s youth.

“When I wrote Lucifer in 2018, I never imagined that the sword of Damocles it described, drug funding, would fall so quickly on a nation. 5 years later, today, it is at its last straw," wrote Murali Gopy. He also mentioned that no matter how much awareness is raised on the same, as long as the front door is closed and the back door is left open, these harmful substances will continue to flow in the veins of the youth. Murali added a still from the movie Lucifer, featuring Mohanlal, along with his thought-provoking note on Facebook.

Lucifer was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also starred in the film as the brother of the protagonist, played by Mohanlal. The film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran, among others, in lead roles. Lucifer was recently remade in Telugu as Godfather with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in the lead roles. The Tollywood film was directed by Mohan Raja.

