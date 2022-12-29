Music Composer GV Prakash Updates Fans on Songs In Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi Remake

Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, was applauded for its captivating storyline and spell-bounding performances by actors. Its Hindi version, starring Akshay Kumar, is also in the making. Music composer GV Prakash, who was associated with the original, is also a part of this remake. The renowned composer is every bit excited about it, and recently shared an update on this. GV wrote on Twitter, “ #SooraraiPottru Hindi songs recording on progress … coming up with fresh songs for it … super excited @Sudha_Kongara @akshaykumar @Suriya_offl @Abundantia_Ent @rajsekarpandian"

Alongside the caption, GV also shared a picture with Sudha from the work location. According to reports, the talented composer has earlier completed the making of the first song in April.

Fans were ecstatic with this announcement and came up with a slew of reactions. A follower wrote that he is extremely excited to see a music composer from Tamil background curating songs for a Hindi film.

Another user asked GV about updates regarding the 2nd song from Vaathi, titled Nadodi Mannan. The user shared a screenshot of GV from December 22, writing that work is in progress on the second number from Vaathi. The first song from Vaathi was unveiled around a month ago. Viewers are now waiting with bated breath to see when GV shares more updates about the songs of these films.

Backed by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment, the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru went on floors in April. Radhika Madan will play the female lead, while Paresh Rawal will reprise his role in the Hindi version too. Suriya has also confirmed that he will have a cameo in the remake.

Soorarai Pottru narrates the story of Maara, a young man from a remote village who dreams of launching his airline service. But he faces several obstacles to be successful in his objective.

