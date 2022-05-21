Music Composer Harris Jayaraj Praised For The Legend’s Second Song Vaadi Vaasal

Release date of the upcoming Tamil film The Legend, which features actor Saravanan and Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela in the lead roles, is yet to be revealed but its songs have become a big hit. Recently, the movie’s second song Vaadi Vaasal was released and it has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube within two days of its release.

Vaadi Vaasal is composed by renowned music director Harris Jayaraj. Lyrics for Vaadi Vaasal have been penned by Snehan. Benny Dayal and Jonita Gandhi have given voice for this track. Raju Sundaram has choreographed the dance number.

Harris Jayaraj has garnered a lot of praise for this foot tapping music. Businessman turned actor Saravanan seems at ease with the dance steps.

Before Vaadi Vaasal, Mosalo Mosalu, the first song of the film, was released on April 9. Mosalo Mosalu was also appreciated by the audience. They were delighted to hear Harris Jayaraj’s music. Many also wrote that they can watch songs composed by Harris Jayaraj without getting bored. Armaan Malik and Mukesh Mohammed have given voice for this track. Pa Vijay has penned lyrics for this song.

Saravanan rose to fame after the enormous success of his ad films. Audiences are eager to see him in a full length film for the first time. Apart from Saravanan and Urvashi Rautela, Nassar, late actor Vivek, Prabhu and Thambi Ramaiah will be seen in important roles.

Saravanan is a successful businessman and owns a chain of shopping stores. The title of the film is based on Saravanan’s name. Saravanan is also popularly known as Legend Saravanan.

Shooting for The Legend has been completed and the movie is in post-production phase. The Legend New Saravana Stores Production has bankrolled the film. Velraj has handled the cinematography of The Legend.

