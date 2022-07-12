Music Composer Harris Jayaraj Roped in For Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara's Next

Jayam Ravi and lady superstar Nayanthara’s upcoming film will have music by composer Harris Jayaraj. The project, tentatively titled Iraivan, is helmed by director Ahmed and is going to be an action thriller.

Known for working in films like Minnale, Ghajini and Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Harris Jayaraj had taken a break from the industry in the last few years. Jayaraj has also composed music for the upcoming Tamil film The Legend, which stars Saravanan Arul and Urvashi Rautela, among others.

Jayaraj has been roped in for Iraivan. Through this film, Jayaraj will be reuniting with Ahmed. The duo earlier worked together in the romantic drama Endrendrum Punnagai. The shooting of the film had been delayed due to COVID-19 but the makers managed to wrap the shoot after relaxation was given in the restrictions.

According to a report in The Times of India, Jayaraj has started working on the songs for Iraivan. In addition, it was reported that the film has a romantic track and will feature three songs. Jayaraj will be composing songs in Iraivan, which will be similar to his work in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.

Jayaraj had recently dropped the first song of his music album Vaadi Vaadi after much anticipation. The music video was released on June 29 and stars Cooku with Comali fame Aswin and Anju Kurien. The cinematography was done by RD Rajasekar in the song while Viveka worked on the lyrics.

Harris Jayaraj is a seasoned music composer, who has cemented his name in the Tamil film industry. He has 6 Filmfare Awards South under his belt and has been nominated for 20 Filmfare Awards South since 2001.

He kicked off his career as a music composer back in 2001 and has since given many hits. Aadhavan, Thuppakki, Sathyam, Engeyum Kadhai, and Anniyan are some of the films Jayaraj has contributed to.

