Music Composer-influencer Yashraj Mukhate Reveals His Favourite Actor and Actress

Popular content creator and music producer Yashraj Mukhate, who came into the limelight with his popular remix of Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, doesn’t need any introduction. Yashraj, who loves to create social media content, recently revealed his favourite actress’s name.

Yashraj Mukhate is very active on social media. In his free time, he loves interacting with fans to learn about their opinions and ideas. Recently, while chatting with his fans on social media, one of his fans asked who his favourite actress was. Yashraj replied that his favourite actress is Vaidehi Parasurami and tagged her in the story. Seeing this his Marathi fans were very happy.

Vaidehi was also very happy to hear this. She also shared the story on her social media.

Following this Yashraj was further asked who his favourite Marathi actor was. While answering this question, he has taken the names of famous actors Makarand Anaspure and Girish Kulkarni.

On the professional front, Yashraj Mukhate is an Indian music producer, composer, and social media personality. He is best known for his viral parodical video where he turned a popular scene from a TV serial into rap. His popular works include a song out of Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue Sadda Kutta Tommy from Bigg Boss on December 8 2020 that became an instant internet meme.

That song has garnered over 70 million views now. He also created a song Pawri Ho Rahi Hai from a viral video of a Pakistani girl, Dananeer Mobeen, the video was released on February 12, 2021, and the meme trended in both India and Pakistan. Overall, Yashraj often creates entertaining stuff on social media.

