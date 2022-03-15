Music Composer S Thaman Increases Remuneration After Akhanda's Massive Success

Music composer S Thaman is currently riding high on the success of the soundtrack of Akhanda that was released in December last year. After spending fourteen years in the music business, which saw him witness his share of ups and downs, Thaman is undeniably at the peak of his career right now.

Thaman’s recent music has touched new heights. He works hard to give life to any movie that he’s tasked with. Thaman has been providing music for movies starring some of Tollywood’s leading stars, including Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Junior NTR and Chiranjeevi.

Akhanda, the action-thriller, marked Thaman’s second collaboration with Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu. In an interaction with the media, Thaman, back then, said that the music of Akhanda was different from his other projects since a lot of research went into understanding the nuances of the lives of Aghoris. He had to make sure that the musical instruments and lyrics used for the Aghora episodes in the movie were authentic enough. He also confirmed that owing to the delay in the release of the film, he got a chance to update the background music as per new trends.

The soundtrack proved to be a big hit and more so because of the incredible background score. He received the maximum amount of acclaim in his entire career for the soundtrack of Akhanda. And now, following the success, Thaman has increased his remuneration. His pay, which was in lakhs till now, has now gone into crores. While he still charges less for small-budget films, for bigger ones, he is charging up to Rs 1.5 crore now.

Thaman recently composed the background score for Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

