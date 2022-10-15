Music Composer Sajid Ali Khan’s Daughter Muskaan’s Debut Song Intezaar Out

Singer-composer Sajid Ali Khan has rendered a remarkable contribution to the Hindi music industry. The two brothers, popularly known as the Sajid-Wajid, have composed several hits like Soni De Nakhre, Hud Hud Dabangg, Chandaniya, and the Radhe title track, to list a few. Now, Sajid’s daughter Muskaan seems to be following in her father’s footsteps with her passion for music. She recently launched her first-ever song, titled Intezaar. A few days ago, Muskaan shared the announcement of her song’s release on Instagram. “Intezaar is Out Now on Taaleem Music… Subscribe to Taaleem Music and stay tuned for more updates," she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Composed by none other than Sajid himself, Muskaan has lent her melodious voice to the soulful soundtrack and has also featured in its music video. She has sung the duet song with Ankush Bhardwaj, who also starred in the music video alongside her. The music video was released on YouTube by Taleem Music, and it has been slowly gaining traction on social media. The song’s lyrics are penned by AM Turaz while its music video has been directed by Shadab Siddiqui.

Top showsha video

The romantic video opens with Muskaan receiving a text from her partner, which mentions that he is returning home on the occasion of Diwali. An excited Muskaan wakes up from her bed to get dressed as her better half, played by Ankush, rides a motorcycle amid green hills decked in naval uniform.

Advertisement

The rest of the feel-good number features the two singers and actors romancing on the streets, sharing a laugh, and enjoying each other’s company. The romantic track concludes with Muskaan welcoming Ankush into the house and them spending Diwali together as the night sky illuminates with the light of the firecrackers.

Social media users have showered Muskaan and Ankush with oodles of praise after listening to Intezaar. “What a beautiful song !! Best wishes Muskaan & Ankush and the whole team" expressed one user. Another exclaimed, “Amazing video and composition. Well sung by both the singers and a fantastic melody created by Sajid Wajid music. Loved it guys. Keep rocking."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here