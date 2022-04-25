Music Composer Yashraj Mukhate Reveals on Instagram His Love for Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

For the Marathi audience, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has become an integral part of their lives. The audience has been hooked on the various plot twists, different characters and other aspects of the show. Music composer Yashraj Mukhate is also a big fan of the show, he revealed this on Instagram.

Yashraj shared an Instagram story where we can see a still from Aai Kuthe Kay Karte on his television. At first, Yashraj didn’t admit to the fact that he was watching the show. He accepted it in the second Instagram story. Yashraj wrote that yes he watches Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. He humorously requested everyone not to ask him further questions regarding this.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/yashrajmukhate/2823388364671919912/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/yashrajmukhate/2823390078137290112/

Many are delighted to know Yashraj’s choice and are also wondering whether he will make any song from a particular scene of the show. That’s because Yashraj’s name has become synonymous with making interesting musical versions of different serials.

Yashraj garnered fame with a musical version of a scene from the serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The video became very popular. The video garnered a total of 90 million views. Almost everyone loved the tune calling, it was catchy and interesting.

Besides Saath Nibhana Saathiya, what made Yashraj even more famous was his collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill. The two teamed up for interesting projects that earned them a tremendous amount of applause. They have teamed up for the songs Boring Day and Tommy.

https://youtube.com/shorts/SjhBeIz1tDI?feature=share

Both songs were smashing hits and received a lot of love from the audience. His quirky music combined with hilarious expressions were the highlights of his songs.

Yashraj has been constantly honing his skills by meeting music industry stalwarts like Salim Merchant, A.R. Rahman, Amit Trivedi and others. Many applaud his sense of humour, which makes his videos a delight to watch.

